Gyan, Ayew headline Ghana’s Afcon squad
Al Ahli’s Gyan and West Ham’s Ayew will no doubt be expected to find the back of the net for the Black Stars, who are in search of a first Afcon crown since 1982.
Juventus attacker Kwadwo Asamoah has not been included, having recently returned for a foot injury, while Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari, who both tried smoking a peace pipe with their national federation, have not bene considered.
Coach Avram Grant has called up a number of uncapped youngsters including AIK Stockholm’s Ebenezer Ofori and Basaksehir midfielder Joseph Larweh Attamah.
The four-time Afcon winn