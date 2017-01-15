‘Zim have the best attack at Afcon 2017’
Kudakwashe Mahachi and Danny Phiri are part of The Warriors squad that get their campaign today against Algeria at Stade de Franceville, returning to the continent showpiece for the first time since the 2006 edition in Egypt after over a decade in the wilderness.
Abafana Bes’Thende punched above their weight this season and ended the first half of the season in sixth position on the log, with coach Larsen proud to have his players representing the “small” club on the big stage in Gabon.
"I think we should be proud of this type of achievement,” Larsen tells Ki Read Full Story