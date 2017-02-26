You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  ‘Paulse showed his class again’
Update:  February 26, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 442 

‘Paulse showed his class again’

The Urban Warriors were well on their way to their first win of the season on Saturday at Athlone Stadium when veteran Paulse continued his habit of netting against Amakhosi just before the hour-mark. However, Daniel Cardoso got the leveller for the visitors late on to deny the home side maximum points. Isaacs reckons although it would have been nice to get one over the Soweto giants, the Ajax players can hold their heads up high after this result. “We shouldn’t be too despondent,” Isaacs, who replaced Bantu Mzwakali just after the hour-mark, tells KickOff.com. “In fact Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top