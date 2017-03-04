‘Forget about the past’ – Jonevret
Pirates go up against Kaizer Chiefs in the soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon, providing the perfect opportunity for the players to end that barren run in style.
“They have been a little unlucky but luck is something that you earn by hard work,” says Jonevret in analysing what he has made of Pirates’ struggles.
“I have now tried to get the shoulders down a little bit. They are good footballers with a lot of talent in this group but they are a little bit low on confidence so I have to try to find a way to get them to show the best they can.
“I th Read Full Story