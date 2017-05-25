You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  “Why I am focusing on educating the next generation” – Funke Akindele-Bello tells CNN’s ‘African Voices’
Update:  May 25, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 1018 

"Why I am focusing on educating the next generation" – Funke Akindele-Bello tells CNN's 'African Voices'

This week on CNN's 'African Voices', Nigerian actress Funke Akindele-Bello talks through her career and why she's focusing on the next generation of actors. One of Nollywood's biggest stars, Funke has appeared in countless films and some of the biggest sitcoms in Nigeria. Despite starting acting as a young adult, 'African Voices' hears how she started
Entertainment

