“Thank you for being the best husband and father” – Kim Kardashian & Kanye West celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary
Reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today and the mum of two took to her website to share a sweet message for her husband as well as behind the scenes photos of her dress fitting with Riccardo Tisci. The couple got married back in 2014 with […]
