“My major grief is that my child was not harmed by Boko Haram but by the military”

Four-year-old Kaka-Hauwa Aji shrieked in pain and sweat rolled down her bare torso, as two nurses in crisp white hijabs disinfected a gaping shrapnel wound on her neck. The post “My major grief is that my child was not harmed by Boko Haram but by the military” appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story