“Making mistakes is better than faking perfections” – Toyin Aimakhu advices her fans
Actress, Toyin Aimakhu, now known as Toyin Abraham, shared some words of advice this morning, presumably influenced by her own past. According to her, “Making mistakes is better than faking perfections..Your past mistakes are meant to guide you and not define you..”
