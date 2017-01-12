You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  “Making mistakes is better than faking perfections” – Toyin Aimakhu advices her fans
Update:  January 12, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times Entertainment 0 

“Making mistakes is better than faking perfections” – Toyin Aimakhu advices her fans

Actress, Toyin Aimakhu, now known as Toyin Abraham, shared some words of advice this morning, presumably influenced by her own past. According to her, &#8220;Making mistakes is better than faking perfections..Your past mistakes are meant to guide you and not define you..&#8221; The post &#8220;Making mistakes is better than faking perfections&#8221; &#8211; Toyin Aimakhu advices her fans appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
Entertainment

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top