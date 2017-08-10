“I will give 5000 naira to any man who does not last 30 mins in Bed after using this!”
Look, I know you are sick and tired of seeing adverts online talking about premature ejaculation. I also know you have seen so many claims all over the internet, some claiming they can enlarge your manhood like a python and make you last 40 minutes, 60 minutes and even 2 hours in bed. I believeRead More
The post “I will give 5000 naira to any man who does not last 30 mins in Bed after using this!” appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story