“I can’t go back. They will kill me” says Nigerian gay man set to be deported from Britain
British authorities are set to deport a gay man to Nigeria on Tuesday night, despite fears he will be targeted and attacked on arrival due to his sexual orientation. The man, identified only as Oyekunle for his own safety, moved to London four years ago and claimed asylum due to the persecution of the LGBT […]
