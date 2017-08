“Club of capture” looking for Buhari, Osinbajo’s replacement – Pat Utomi

A renowned political economist, Prof . Pat Utomi yesterday said that while President Muhammadu is away on medical vacation, “club of capture” is seeking to replace him and his vice. Utomi noted that members of the club, who are not more than 60 persons, had been determining Nigeria’s fortunes for the past 51 years, adding […] “Club of capture” looking for Buhari, Osinbajo’s replacement – Pat Utomi Read Full Story