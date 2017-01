“Anyone who supports Chiwetalu Agu’s persistent use of vulgar language has little or no moral foundation” – Tony One Week

Comedian and Musician, Tony One Week has reacted to Chioma Akpotha calling out Gideon Okeke for criticising Chiwetalu Agu‘s vulgarity in movies. Gideon had said that Agu’s vulgarity is becoming too much and the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has to do something about it... Read Full Story