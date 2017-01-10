“Anyone who kills another, and says God is great, is insane” – Vice President Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that those who kill in the name of religion are insane. Osinbajo said this at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Service in Abuja. Read what he said: “We remember our departed military heroes. Against the Boko Haram, they stood side by side and fought the insurgents. The President […]
