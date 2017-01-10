You are here:  Home  »  News  »  “Anyone who kills another, and says God is great, is insane” – Vice President Osinbajo
Update:  January 10, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 137 

“Anyone who kills another, and says God is great, is insane” – Vice President Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that those who kill in the name of religion are insane. Osinbajo said this at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Service in Abuja. Read what he said: “We remember our departed military heroes. Against the Boko Haram, they stood side by side and fought the insurgents. The President [&#8230;] The post &#8220;Anyone who kills another, and says God is great, is insane&#8221; – Vice President Osinbajo appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top