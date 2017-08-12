“All I see is Wild Thoughts” – Tee Billz on Tiwa Savage’s Transformer Skirt
Tee Billz says all he gets is “wild thoughts” whenever he looks at a skirt his wife Tiwa Savage wore in a photo she shared on her Instagram page two weeks ago. Tiwa Savage had shared photos of herself wearing a simple white button down shirt and a green skirt from Tiannah Styling‘s transformer collection. She captioned […]
The post “All I see is Wild Thoughts” – Tee Billz on Tiwa Savage’s Transformer Skirt appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read Full Story