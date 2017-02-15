‘Nigerian ladies in detention camp were raped by Libyan officials’
Nigerian returnees from Libya have appealed to federal and state governments to provide job opportunities for Nigerian youths to prevent them from endangering their lives looking for greener pasture abroad. Some of the returnees told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, that they decided to leave the country because they were […]
The post ‘Nigerian ladies in detention camp were raped by Libyan officials’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story