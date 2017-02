‘It’s A Sin To Marry A Poor Man’ – Actress, Chinazo Ekezie

Anambra born Nollywood starlet, Chinazo Ekezie, has said that she wouldn’t marry a poor man because she considers it to be wrong. The dark skinned role interpreter stressed that women are built to be taken care of therefore it doesn’t make sense to marry a man who cannot take care of her. Anambra born Nollywood […] The post ‘It’s A Sin To Marry A Poor Man’ – Actress, Chinazo Ekezie appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story