‘If you say ‘good morning’, they say ‘is he against Buhari, is he for Tinubu,Jonathan’
Prof. Pat Utomi, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says the founding fathers of the party would reform it to correct some of its lapses. Utomi said in New York that the party had to be reformed to refocus it to its founding ideals. The founder and former presidential candidate of theRead More
The post ‘If you say ‘good morning’, they say ‘is he against Buhari, is he for Tinubu,Jonathan’ appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story