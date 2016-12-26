‘If ex President Jonathan left no savings, what money did Buhari use to …?’
On Christmas Day of 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted leading citizens of the Federal Capital Territory led by the minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello, and during the visit he returned to his old habit of blaming and said, and I quote, “there was no money saved, no infrastructure built, and power is still our main problem.
The post ‘If ex President Jonathan left no savings, what money did Buhari use to …?’ appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story