‘Edo State Did Not Spend N70m on Okpekpe Race’

Organisers of the 5th Okpekpe 10km International Road Race have denied in strong terms speculations in a section of the sporting media that the Edo State Government spent N70million to host the one-day race a fortnight ago. The 2017 edition of the IAAF Bronze labelled race was dominated as usual by road runners from EastRead More The post ‘Edo State Did Not Spend N70m on Okpekpe Race’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story