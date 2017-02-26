‘Cokodeal exposes, promotes goods across borderless regions’- Mike Dola
Cokodeal.com is an e-commerce marketplace trading solely Made-in-Nigeria products for domestic, continental, and global markets. In this interview with MABEL DIMMA, CEO Cokodeal, Mike Dola shares his thoughts on manufacturing, creating a digital market structure and challenges faced. What were the factors that brought Cokodeal to reality? The pain and challenges of a hardworking businessman […]
