‘…those that told Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB to steer clear of Lagos, Yorubaland are talking bunkum’
“Those who strive to keep Nigeria one find themselves as enemies of a certain category of Nigerians. I don’t see those who hate to see Nigeria as one as a group but a clique that
exploits the country, a clique that mismanages the future, a clique that invests in disintegration, a clique that invests in misinformation and creating division among Nigerians, a clique that promotes hatred, a clique that distorts our
history, so that when Nigerians are divided and can no longer think together, they can make gains and continue to steal from Nigeria’s commonwealth. But the moment you realize what they are doing and resolve to fight them, they will stop at nothing to destroy
you. Any call to divide Nigeria is unacceptable".
