‘…he enjoys having sex but he does not want me to be pregnant again’

Worried by the wife’s defiant posture, a civil engineer, Kazeem Azeez, on Friday pleaded with a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his 10-year-old marriage to his wife, Fatimoh. The post ‘…he enjoys having sex but he does not want me to be pregnant again’ appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story