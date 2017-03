‎N2.8bn fraud: My statement was obtained under duress ― Ex NBC director

The former director of finance and account of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Patriçk Areh on Tuesday told the Federal High Court, Abuja that the statement he made on January 11, 2016 over the alleged [...] The post ‎N2.8bn fraud: My statement was obtained under duress ― Ex NBC director appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story