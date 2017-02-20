Edo tribunal: INEC closes defence, tenders ward results as evidence
Alexander Okere The Independent National Electoral Commission has closed its defence in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, at the Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, without calling any witness. The petitioners are challenging INEC’s declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Godwin Obaseki, as […]
