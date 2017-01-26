You are here:  Home  »  News  »  [Updated] Oil subsidy fraud: Court jails Ontario Oil MD 10 years, orders refund of N754m to FG
Update:  January 26, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 626 

Ramon Oladimeji Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Thursday sentenced the Managing Director of Ontario Oil and Gas Limited, Mrs. Ada Ugo-Ngali, to a jail term of 10 years for a fuel subsidy fraud of N754m. The judge ordered the refund of the N754m to the Federal Government. Justice [&#8230;] The post [Updated] Oil subsidy fraud: Court jails Ontario Oil MD 10 years, orders refund of N754m to FG appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
