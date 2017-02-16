[Updated] Judge orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s $153m to FG
Ramon Oladimeji Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of a sum of $153,310,000, which was said to have been diverted from the coffers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. The judge ordered that the money should […]
