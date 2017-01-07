[Updated] Adeboye appoints Obayemi as RCCG General Overseer
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday appointed a new General Overseer for the RCCG Nigeria as he retires, ahead of his 75th birthday on 2 March. The new GO is Pastor Joshua Obayemi. Adeboye was born on March 2, 1942, in Ifewara, Osun State. Pastor Adeboye had […]
