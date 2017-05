[Updated] National Assembly raises 2017 budget by N143bn

The House of Representatives on Tuesday received the report of 2017 N7.30tn Appropriation Bill from its Committee on Appropriation for final consideration. The report indicated that the committee increased the budget to N7.44tn, representing an addition of about N143bn to the one presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on Dec. 14, 2016... Read Full Story