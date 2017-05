[BREAKING] Three Nigerian scammers bag 235-year imprisonment in America

Three Nigerian scammers who befriended many of their victims on dating sites have been slammed huge prison sentences by a Mississippi court, after making tens of millions of dollars from their schemes. Oladimeji Seun Ayelotan, 30, was sentenced to 95 years in prison; Rasaq Aderoju Raheem, 31, was given 115 years; and Femi Alexander Mewase, […] Read Full Story