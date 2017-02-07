[BREAKING] Rivers rerun: Police panel recovers N111m bribe from INEC officials
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Nigeria Police Force said it recovered more than N111 million from electoral officials alleged to have been bribed by Rivers state government to rig the December 10,2016 legislative rerun elections in the state. An investigative panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police which presented its report in Abuja today said the […]
