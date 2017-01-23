You are here:  Home  »  News  »  [BREAKING] FG releases N72bn for Lagos-Ibadan rail line
Update:  January 23, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 

[BREAKING] FG releases N72bn for Lagos-Ibadan rail line

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday disclosed that the Federal Government has released its counterpart fund for the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan mordernisation railway project. He put the figure at N72bn. The minister said this at the Second Presidential Business Forum which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo [&#8230;] The post [BREAKING] FG releases N72bn for Lagos-Ibadan rail line appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
