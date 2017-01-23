[BREAKING] FG releases N72bn for Lagos-Ibadan rail line
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday disclosed that the Federal Government has released its counterpart fund for the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan mordernisation railway project. He put the figure at N72bn. The minister said this at the Second Presidential Business Forum which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo […]
