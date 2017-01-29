[BREAKING] Execution of Christians no longer acceptable –Trump
In a rare show of solidarity with Christians in the Middle East, President Donald Trump has tweeted his disagreement with their alleged mass murder. He had tweeted a few minutes ago: “Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!” See the tweet: Christians in the Middle-East […]
