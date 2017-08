[BREAKING] Abia governor’s Chief of Staff, Chijioke Nwakodo, dies in London –Family

Mr. Chijioke Nwakodo, the Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, is dead. Nwakodo, 56, died in a London hospital on Thursday evening, his younger brother, Mr. Obidike Nwakodo, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Umuahia. Nwakodo added that the news of his death was communicated to the family on