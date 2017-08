$90 billion loot: Diezani finally breaks silence

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison Madueke has finally spoken on several allegations of financial impropriety levelled against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Diezani said she never stole Nigeria’s money. The former Minister made the claim in a statement she issued yesterday. She said the anti-graft agency was taking advantage […] $90 billion loot: Diezani finally breaks silence Read Full Story