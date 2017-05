$5.8bn loan request: Senate to decline approval over South-East exclusion

The Senate, Tuesday, said it would decline to consider and approve the $5.8 billion loan request from the China Exim Bank by the Federal Government over the exclusion of the South-East from the beneficiaries of the loan.