$5.8bn Rail Loan: Why China EXIM offered loan — ADEOSUN

ABUJA—MINISTER of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, yesterday, told the Senate that the foreign loan of $5.8 billion offered Nigeria by China EXIM Bank, was tied to a very stringent condition that when the job commences, Chinese construction firms must be the ones that would be engaged to execute the contract.