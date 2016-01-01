You are here: Home page

News

2017: That Aso Rock budget that deserves your attention

22 /December 2016

874 Buzz 0 Comments
2017: That Aso Rock budget that deserves your attention
The first time this budget analysis series ran was for the 2016 budget; and it becomes visible each day that the 1810 page document was a horrid, hurriedly-put, corrupt-conduit-filled piece of executive cluelessness. The post 2017: That Aso Rock budget that deserves your attention appeared first on Vanguard... Learn more
Business

EKO Disco announces planned power outage

22 /December 2016

50 Buzz 0 Comments
EKO Disco announces planned power outage
The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc has announced that there will be an interruption in power supply to some areas within its network on December 29 for routine maintenance. The company’s General Manager, Communication, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, made this announcement in a statement on Thursday in Lagos. Idemudia said that the power outage would […] The post EKO Disco announces planned power outage appeared first on Punch... Learn more
Aregbesola presents N138.2bn 2017 budget to Assembly

22 /December 2016

2 Buzz 0 Comments
Aregbesola presents N138.2bn 2017 budget to Assembly
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, on Wednesday, presented a budget of N138,232,946,670 for the 2017 fiscal year before the state House of Assembly for consideration. Presenting the ‘Budget of Recovery’, on behalf of the governor, the Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Segun Olorunsogo, puts recurrent expenditure at N75,823,942,160.00, representing... Learn more

Politics

Aregbesola presents 2017 budget to Assembly

22 /December 2016

4 Buzz 0 Comments
Aregbesola presents 2017 budget to Assembly
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, on Wednesday, presented a budget of N138,232,946,670 for the 2017 fiscal year before the state House of Assembly for consideration. Presenting the ‘Budget of Recovery’, on behalf of the governor, the Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Segun Olorunsogo, puts recurrent expenditure at N75,823,942,160.00, representing 54.85 […] The post Aregbesola presents 2017 budget to Assembly appeared first on The Nation... Learn more
Bello presents 2017 budget to Assembly

22 /December 2016

0 Buzz 0 Comments
Bello presents 2017 budget to Assembly
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday presented an Appropriation Bill of N174, 851 to the state House of Assembly for deliberation and approval for the 2017 fiscal year. Presenting the budget on the floor of the House at a special session in Lokoja, Bello said the budget was made up of N58.5 billion (33.47 […] The post Bello presents 2017 budget to Assembly appeared first on The Nation... Learn more
Breaking: Jegede not challenging Akeredolu’s victory

22 /December 2016

0 Buzz 0 Comments
Breaking: Jegede not challenging Akeredolu’s victory
In a rare display of statesmanship and political sagacity, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the recently concluded Ondo State Governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, has opted not to challenge the outcome in court, as widely expected by politicians in Nigeria. The post Breaking: Jegede not challenging Akeredolu’s victory appeared first on Vanguard... Learn more
Former Nasarawa lawmaker dumps PDP for APC

22 /December 2016

0 Buzz 0 Comments
Former Nasarawa lawmaker dumps PDP for APC
A three-term member, who represented Karu/Keffi/Kokokona Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wadada, has moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress... Learn more

Sports

Pirates part ways with Storm

22 /December 2016

1029 Buzz 0 Comments
Pirates part ways with Storm
READ: Palacios - Pirates is bleeding Former Bucs head coach Muhsin Ertugral brought Storm to Mayfair in the off-season after previously working with her at Mpumalanga Black Aces, Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs. READ: Palacios - What must I tell Jackson? When Ertugral quit the club in November Storm was initially retained to serve under interim coach Augusto Palacios. However, the Soweto giants have since severed ties with Storm. "Elsa Storm is no longer with Pirates," says the source. "She was part of the deal with Muhsin." Pirates have reportedly identified a new head... Learn more
FIFA ranking: Super Eagles end 2016 as 8th best team in Africa

22 /December 2016

139 Buzz 0 Comments
FIFA ranking: Super Eagles end 2016 as 8th best team in Africa
The Super Eagles on Thursday dropped one spot from 50th to 51st in the final FIFA world ranking to end the year as the eighth best team on the continent with 616 points. The Eagles were not active in December after a 3-1 victory Algeria in November. Argentina will end the year on top of […] The post FIFA ranking: Super Eagles end 2016 as 8th best team in Africa appeared first on Punch... Learn more
Ngoma hosting community tournament

22 /December 2016

66 Buzz 0 Comments
Ngoma hosting community tournament
In partnership with the City of Tshwane and the Ngoma foundation, the tournament aims to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse, especially nyaope that is currently causing havoc in townships. Ngoma has also identified two orphanages around Hammanskraal which he will donate food parcels and toys to for Christmas. "It hurts me so much to see some of the best players I’ve played with in Hammanskraal hooked on substance abuse. It is so sad to see another park where we used to play football turned into a nest for this substance abuse,” Ngoma tells... Learn more
Super Falcons Star Ordega Joins Australia’s Sydney FC

22 /December 2016

54 Buzz 0 Comments
Super Falcons Star Ordega Joins Australia’s Sydney FC
    By James Agberebi: Super Falcons forward Francesca Ordega has signed for Australian women's top league Westfield W-League club Sydney FC for the remainder of the 2016/2017 season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Ordega's signing was confirmed on the club's official website on Thursday. Ordega, 23, who joins Sydney FC from Washington Spirits in the United Stayes of ... Read MoreThe post Super Falcons Star Ordega Joins Australia’s Sydney FC appeared first on Complete Sports... Learn more

Technology

Kaduna to spend N2.55bn on drones

21 /October 2016

0 Buzz 0 Comments
Kaduna to spend N2.55bn on drones
The Kaduna State Government has earmarked over N2.6 billion to procure CCTV cameras and drones, to provide adequate security cover in the state in 2017. More than N1.5 billion of the amount was earmarked for the procurement and installation of CCTV cameras in strategic areas of the state, to reduce... Learn more
Google search dominated by Nigeria’s victory against Zambia

13 /October 2016

0 Buzz 0 Comments
Google search dominated by Nigeria’s victory against Zambia
Nigeria’s 2-1 victory against Zambia in a World Cup Qualifier dominated Google’s search engine from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, an official said on Thursday. Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Anglophone West Africa, made the disclosure in a statement in... Learn more
Google Pixel smartphones to launch on October 4

20 /September 2016

0 Buzz 0 Comments
Google Pixel smartphones to launch on October 4
Google late Monday sent out invitations to an October 4 event, hinting that the Internet titan will show off a new smartphone powered by its Android mobile software. Emailed invitations revealed only the time and place for the gathering in San Francisco, the message topped by blue, red, yellow, and green dots of... Learn more

Health

China confirms 2nd human bird flu infection

22 /December 2016

3 Buzz 0 Comments
China confirms 2nd human bird flu infection
Chinese authorities have confirmed a second case of human bird flu infection this week, state media reported late on Wednesday, as South Korea and Japan battle to control outbreaks of the deadly... Learn more
Kwara government procures dialysis machines

22 /December 2016

0 Buzz 0 Comments
Kwara government procures dialysis machines
The Kwara Government has purchased dialysis machines and other accessories for the treatment and management of kidney diseases. Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed announced this at the Free Eye Test sponsored by Ilorin-West Local Government Council in Ilorin on Thursday. Ahmed, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health,... Learn more
Malaria in pregnancy leads to miscarriage- Gynaecologist

22 /December 2016

0 Buzz 0 Comments
Malaria in pregnancy leads to miscarriage- Gynaecologist
Dr. Nathaniel Adawole, a gynaecologist, has warned that untreated malaria in pregnancy could lead to miscarriage and stillbirth. Adewole with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in... Learn more
Mimiko tasks successor on zero polio eradication policy

21 /December 2016

0 Buzz 0 Comments
Mimiko tasks successor on zero polio eradication policy
Gov. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State on Wednesday called on the incoming administration in the state to sustain the zero polio eradication policy laid by his administration. Mimiko spoke at a meeting with the state task force members on polio eradication and routine immunization in... Learn more

Entertainment

“I loved every kick and even the discomfort of having to carry my big belly around for months” – Stephanie Linus on Pregnancy, Motherhood & More

22 /December 2016

463 Buzz 0 Comments
“I loved every kick and even the discomfort of having to carry my big belly around for months” – Stephanie Linus on Pregnancy, Motherhood & More
Nollywood sweetheart, Stephanie Linus and her son, Maxwell, grace the cover of the latest edition of Motherhood In-Style magazine, and they look so adorable. In an exclusive interview with the publication, Stephanie dishes on her childhood, waiting for the right time to become a mother, and what’s next for her career-wise. See excerpts... Learn more

