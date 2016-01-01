-
Dino Melaye ‘bombs’ Babachir Lawal, describes him as ‘outgoing SGF’The rumours making the rounds that the embattled Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. David Babachir Lawal might be among those who would be removed from President Buhari’s cabinet in 2017, took a different turn on Wednesday when Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) openly referred to him as “the outgoing SGF”... Learn more
-
I lost N750, 000 to MMM crash – Man who drank insecticide opens upThe young intending groom, Adakole, who drank insecticide over the crash of ponzi scheme, MMM, has opened up on his ordeal... Learn more
-
Recession: Jonathan shared money to avoid issues with governors – PDP chieftain, Emmanuel OgidiVice Chairman of the People Democratic Party, PDP, South-South zone, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, has admitted that ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan never wanted any issues with the governors in his administration, which led to his sharing of the country’s treasury with them... Learn more
-
MASSOB slams Sultan of Sokoto ‘for mocking Ndigbo’ in EnuguThe Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, slammed the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, over what it described as crude remarks against Ndigbo in Enugu State... Learn more
-
Osinbajo, AGF, DG DSS to review Magu’s response to queryA three-man team has been mandated to review the response of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to a query issued to him by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN)... Learn more
-
How $1.30m was found in home of ex-Air Chief, Umar MohammedThe office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) yesterday told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that over $1.30million cash was recovered from the Abuja home of Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (retd). Mohammed was a member of the presidential committee set up to investigate procurement of arms. A lawyer representing the office, Shuaibu Labaran, […] How $1... Learn more
-
22 /December 20161404 Buzz 0 Comments
-
22 /December 20161053 Buzz 0 Comments
-
22 /December 20161029 Buzz 0 Comments
-
22 /December 2016874 Buzz 0 Comments
22 /December 20161404 Buzz 0 Comments
22 /December 20161053 Buzz 0 Comments
22 /December 2016874 Buzz 0 Comments
22 /December 2016691 Buzz 0 Comments
Nigerians condemn celebration of Ibori’s releaseSome Nigerians on Thursday expressed displeasure with the celebration of the release of James Ibori, a former Delta Governor, from a prison in London. They said that such celebration was condemnable, unfortunate and uncalled for. The former governor of Delta was on Wednesday released from prison in London, U.K. Ibori was jailed in 2012, two […] The post Nigerians condemn celebration of Ibori’s release appeared first on Punch... Learn more
22 /December 201650 Buzz 0 Comments
EKO Disco announces planned power outageThe Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc has announced that there will be an interruption in power supply to some areas within its network on December 29 for routine maintenance. The company’s General Manager, Communication, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, made this announcement in a statement on Thursday in Lagos. Idemudia said that the power outage would […] The post EKO Disco announces planned power outage appeared first on Punch... Learn more
22 /December 20162 Buzz 0 Comments
Aregbesola presents N138.2bn 2017 budget to AssemblyGov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, on Wednesday, presented a budget of N138,232,946,670 for the 2017 fiscal year before the state House of Assembly for consideration. Presenting the ‘Budget of Recovery’, on behalf of the governor, the Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Segun Olorunsogo, puts recurrent expenditure at N75,823,942,160.00, representing... Learn more
22 /December 20162 Buzz 0 Comments
Uber removes self-driving cars from San Francisco roadsUber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] has removed its self-driving cars from San Francisco streets, halting the autonomous program one week after its launch as the company faced a regulatory crackdown, media reports on... Learn more
22 /December 20161 Buzz 0 Comments
US returns Alibaba website to counterfeits blacklistThe United States on Wednesday put a division of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba back on a blacklist of "notorious markets" known for selling counterfeit goods and violating intellectual property... Learn more
22 /December 20164 Buzz 0 Comments
Aregbesola presents 2017 budget to AssemblyGov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, on Wednesday, presented a budget of N138,232,946,670 for the 2017 fiscal year before the state House of Assembly for consideration. Presenting the ‘Budget of Recovery’, on behalf of the governor, the Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Segun Olorunsogo, puts recurrent expenditure at N75,823,942,160.00, representing 54.85 […] The post Aregbesola presents 2017 budget to Assembly appeared first on The Nation... Learn more
22 /December 20160 Buzz 0 Comments
Bello presents 2017 budget to AssemblyGovernor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday presented an Appropriation Bill of N174, 851 to the state House of Assembly for deliberation and approval for the 2017 fiscal year. Presenting the budget on the floor of the House at a special session in Lokoja, Bello said the budget was made up of N58.5 billion (33.47 […] The post Bello presents 2017 budget to Assembly appeared first on The Nation... Learn more
22 /December 20160 Buzz 0 Comments
Breaking: Jegede not challenging Akeredolu’s victoryIn a rare display of statesmanship and political sagacity, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the recently concluded Ondo State Governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, has opted not to challenge the outcome in court, as widely expected by politicians in Nigeria. The post Breaking: Jegede not challenging Akeredolu’s victory appeared first on Vanguard... Learn more
22 /December 20160 Buzz 0 Comments
Former Nasarawa lawmaker dumps PDP for APCA three-term member, who represented Karu/Keffi/Kokokona Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wadada, has moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress... Learn more
22 /December 20161029 Buzz 0 Comments
22 /December 2016139 Buzz 0 Comments
FIFA ranking: Super Eagles end 2016 as 8th best team in AfricaThe Super Eagles on Thursday dropped one spot from 50th to 51st in the final FIFA world ranking to end the year as the eighth best team on the continent with 616 points. The Eagles were not active in December after a 3-1 victory Algeria in November. Argentina will end the year on top of […] The post FIFA ranking: Super Eagles end 2016 as 8th best team in Africa appeared first on Punch... Learn more
22 /December 201666 Buzz 0 Comments
Ngoma hosting community tournamentIn partnership with the City of Tshwane and the Ngoma foundation, the tournament aims to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse, especially nyaope that is currently causing havoc in townships. Ngoma has also identified two orphanages around Hammanskraal which he will donate food parcels and toys to for Christmas. "It hurts me so much to see some of the best players I’ve played with in Hammanskraal hooked on substance abuse. It is so sad to see another park where we used to play football turned into a nest for this substance abuse,” Ngoma tells... Learn more
22 /December 201654 Buzz 0 Comments
Super Falcons Star Ordega Joins Australia’s Sydney FCBy James Agberebi: Super Falcons forward Francesca Ordega has signed for Australian women's top league Westfield W-League club Sydney FC for the remainder of the 2016/2017 season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Ordega's signing was confirmed on the club's official website on Thursday. Ordega, 23, who joins Sydney FC from Washington Spirits in the United Stayes of ... Read MoreThe post Super Falcons Star Ordega Joins Australia’s Sydney FC appeared first on Complete Sports... Learn more
21 /October 20160 Buzz 0 Comments
Kaduna to spend N2.55bn on dronesThe Kaduna State Government has earmarked over N2.6 billion to procure CCTV cameras and drones, to provide adequate security cover in the state in 2017. More than N1.5 billion of the amount was earmarked for the procurement and installation of CCTV cameras in strategic areas of the state, to reduce... Learn more
13 /October 20160 Buzz 0 Comments
Google search dominated by Nigeria’s victory against ZambiaNigeria’s 2-1 victory against Zambia in a World Cup Qualifier dominated Google’s search engine from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, an official said on Thursday. Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Anglophone West Africa, made the disclosure in a statement in... Learn more
20 /September 20160 Buzz 0 Comments
Samsung Galaxy Note7 not officially introduced in NigeriaAn official of Samsung Electronic West Africa, Mr. Zain Mamudu, says the Samsung Galaxy Note7 has not been officially introduced into the Nigerian... Learn more
20 /September 20160 Buzz 0 Comments
Google Pixel smartphones to launch on October 4Google late Monday sent out invitations to an October 4 event, hinting that the Internet titan will show off a new smartphone powered by its Android mobile software. Emailed invitations revealed only the time and place for the gathering in San Francisco, the message topped by blue, red, yellow, and green dots of... Learn more
22 /December 20163 Buzz 0 Comments
China confirms 2nd human bird flu infectionChinese authorities have confirmed a second case of human bird flu infection this week, state media reported late on Wednesday, as South Korea and Japan battle to control outbreaks of the deadly... Learn more
22 /December 20160 Buzz 0 Comments
Kwara government procures dialysis machinesThe Kwara Government has purchased dialysis machines and other accessories for the treatment and management of kidney diseases. Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed announced this at the Free Eye Test sponsored by Ilorin-West Local Government Council in Ilorin on Thursday. Ahmed, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health,... Learn more
22 /December 20160 Buzz 0 Comments
Malaria in pregnancy leads to miscarriage- GynaecologistDr. Nathaniel Adawole, a gynaecologist, has warned that untreated malaria in pregnancy could lead to miscarriage and stillbirth. Adewole with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in... Learn more
21 /December 20160 Buzz 0 Comments
Mimiko tasks successor on zero polio eradication policyGov. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State on Wednesday called on the incoming administration in the state to sustain the zero polio eradication policy laid by his administration. Mimiko spoke at a meeting with the state task force members on polio eradication and routine immunization in... Learn more
22 /December 2016650 Buzz 0 Comments
Merry Christmas from the Dakolos! See their Picture Perfect Christmas PhotoMusic star Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola, as well as their three kids, are picture perfect in this Christmas photo shot by Anuel Modebe. The family poses it up in their matching outfits as they smile for the... Learn more
22 /December 2016463 Buzz 0 Comments
“I loved every kick and even the discomfort of having to carry my big belly around for months” – Stephanie Linus on Pregnancy, Motherhood & MoreNollywood sweetheart, Stephanie Linus and her son, Maxwell, grace the cover of the latest edition of Motherhood In-Style magazine, and they look so adorable. In an exclusive interview with the publication, Stephanie dishes on her childhood, waiting for the right time to become a mother, and what’s next for her career-wise. See excerpts... Learn more
22 /December 2016233 Buzz 0 Comments
Imade Igbinedion & Prince Osmond Eweka’s Royal Benin WeddingImade Igbinedion and Prince Osmond Eweka met in Benin City while visiting Nigeria from the United States two years ago. They were at a mutual friend’s gathering and with just one look, he knew he had found his... Learn more
22 /December 201694 Buzz 0 Comments