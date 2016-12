In partnership with the City of Tshwane and the Ngoma foundation, the tournament aims to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse, especially nyaope that is currently causing havoc in townships. Ngoma has also identified two orphanages around Hammanskraal which he will donate food parcels and toys to for Christmas. "It hurts me so much to see some of the best players I’ve played with in Hammanskraal hooked on substance abuse. It is so sad to see another park where we used to play football turned into a nest for this substance abuse,” Ngoma tells... Learn more