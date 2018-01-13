You are here: Home page
News

LASTMA nabs five officials for extortion

18 /December 2017

Five officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been arrested for extorting motorists with the help of men in mufti  at various locations in  the State. The post LASTMA nabs five officials for extortion appeared first on Vanguard... Learn more

Business

Bitcoin trading starts on the huge CME exchange

18 /December 2017

Bitcoin has moved another step towards mainstream investing with the start of trading on the huge Chicago Mercantile Exchange financial futures market. It comes as the value of the digital currency approached $20,000 on Sunday, before drifting below $19,000. Last week, Chicago&#8217;s CBOE exchange began Bitcoin futures trading &#8211; bets on a future price &#8211; but [&#8230;] The post Bitcoin trading starts on the huge CME exchange appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can... Learn more
Power outage cripples Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport

18 /December 2017

A power cut at Atlanta&#8217;s Hartsfield-Jackson international airport on Sunday led to a partial shut-down, affecting tens of thousands of people. The airport is the world&#8217;s busiest, handling more than 250,000 passengers and almost 2,500 flights every day. Passengers were left in darkened terminals or on board planes. Power is now restored at the airport, [&#8230;] The post Power outage cripples Atlanta&#8217;s Hartsfield-Jackson airport appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can... Learn more
Boko Haram kills 4, hijacks food trucks in Borno

18 /December 2017

Four persons were killed and food trucks hijacked when Boko Haram guerrillas attacked a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) aid convoy in Ngala, Borno state at the weekend. The attack was the latest in the region as the conflict with Boko Haram nears its ninth year. “WFP can confirm that a convoy escorted by [&#8230;] The post Boko Haram kills 4, hijacks food trucks in Borno appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can... Learn more
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes world’s highest paid player

18 /December 2017

Following the man of the match performance in the Club World Cup final, which came so soon after his latest Ballon d&#8217;Or award, Cristiano Ronaldo is beginning to make his claim to the Real Madrid hierarchy that he should become the best paid footballer in the world. &#160; Renewing his Real deal 13 months ago, Ronaldo [&#8230;] The post Cristiano Ronaldo eyes world&#8217;s highest paid player appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can... Learn more

Politics

Amaechi, Abe battle over Rivers 2019 governorship

17 /December 2017

A battle is looming between two former close allies and friends, the Minister of Transport and the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and Senator Magnus Abe, who represents Rivers Southeast District at the National Assembly. They are set to clash over the 2019 governorship race. Port Harcourt Bureau Chief BISI OLANIYI examines theRead More The post Amaechi, Abe battle over Rivers 2019 governorship appeared first on The Nation... Learn more
Orire: I’m not intimidated by other contestants

17 /December 2017

Dr. Adebayo Orire is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. The medical doctor-turned politician believes he has the best credentials to be the party flag’s bearer in next year’s election and that the APC is likely to win the election. ODUNAYO OGUNMOLA reports. How do youRead More The post Orire: I’m not intimidated by other contestants appeared first on The Nation... Learn more
Ekweremadu: PDP ‘ll bounce back

17 /December 2017

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will bounce back to power. He scored the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration low on the economy, job creation, and national unity. In a statement in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ekweremadu described the 16 years that the PDPRead More The post Ekweremadu: PDP ‘ll bounce back appeared first on The Nation... Learn more
Don’t divert attention on $1bn ECA withdrawal, PDP tells FG

17 /December 2017

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has again challenged the Federal Government to address issues being raised on its decision to withdraw $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account, instead of attempting to divert attention of Nigerians. Accusing the government of attempts to pilfer the money to finance partisan activities in 2019, the oppositionRead More The post Don&#8217;t divert attention on $1bn ECA withdrawal, PDP tells FG appeared first on The Nation... Learn more

Sports

Conte: Everday Chelsea Sign New Manager To Replace Me In The Media

18 /December 2017

There have been persistent rumours regarding his long-term future at Chelsea but Antonio Conte has lambasted the lack of respect shown to him by media reports linking every manager to the London club. Conte has all but given up hopes of catching Premier League leaders Manchester City, who are 11 points clear at the top,... Learn more
El Clasico: Valverde, Suarez Adamant Result Won’t Decide LaLiga Title

18 /December 2017

Barcelona hold an 11-point advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid ahead of Saturday&#8217;s El clasico away at the Santiago Bernabeu but coach Ernesto Valverde as well as striker Luis Suarez have rejected suggestions that a win for the league leaders would effectively seal the title. Valverde, speaking after his team&#8217;s 4-0 win at home to Deportivo... Learn more
Morocco 2018: Eagles intensify build-up in Abuja

18 /December 2017

The Super Eagles B have moved camp to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for the next phase of preparations for the 2018 African Nations Championship taking place in Morocco from 13th January 2018. The first phase of preparations ended in Kano on Sunday with the team emerging victorious at the NPFL Invitational Super Six Tournament... Learn more
How Delta State Committed N1.9b To Host Best Games In Africa

17 /December 2017

The Chairman of the LOC  of the African Athletics Championship slated for Asaba,  Chief Solomon Ogba has  briefed the Minister on how far the LOC has gone in its preparations. Ogba revealed,&#8221;the state government has released N1.9b because we want to host the best games in Africa. &#8220;The Governor has given us 10 Marcopolo buses toRead More The post How Delta State Committed N1.9b To Host Best Games In Africa appeared first on The Nation... Learn more

Technology

Google search dominated by Nigeriaâ€™s victory against Zambia

13 /October 2016

Nigeria’s 2-1 victory against Zambia in a World Cup Qualifier dominated Google’s search engine from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, an official said on Thursday. Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Anglophone West Africa, made the disclosure in a statement in... Learn more
Google Pixel smartphones to launch on October 4

20 /September 2016

Google late Monday sent out invitations to an October 4 event, hinting that the Internet titan will show off a new smartphone powered by its Android mobile software. Emailed invitations revealed only the time and place for the gathering in San Francisco, the message topped by blue, red, yellow, and green dots of... Learn more
Uber launches first self-driving taxi fleet

14 /September 2016

Uber on Wednesday launched a groundbreaking driver-less car service, jumping ahead of Detroit auto giants and Silicon Valley rivals with technology that could revolutionize... Learn more

Health

Kaduna to establish emergency medical services

20 /October 2016

The Kaduna State Government says it will establish the state’s emergency medical services to improve access to healthcare in the state in 2017. According the 2017 budget sent to the Kaduna State House of Assembly, the project will gulp N62.9... Learn more
Jigawa govt. lauded over HIV status law

17 /October 2016

The Network of Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (NEPWAN), Jigawa chapter, has commended the state government over the enactment of a law compelling intending couples to know their status before... Learn more

Entertainment

Niyi Osundare at Literary Crossroads in Lagos Sings of Change

18 /December 2017

The last edition of Literary Crossroads for the year held at the Goethe Institut Lagos on Friday, December 15, 2017. Professor Niyi Osundare  and Mr. Kunle Ajibade were the guests at the event. It was attended by  Friederike Moschel, director of the Institute, well-known actress, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Toyin Akinosho, Jahman Anikulapo, Segun Adefila, Ugoma Adegoke, Akeem Lasisi, Aduke Gomez, Dami Ajayi, and academics such as Dr. Chris Anyokwu and Dr. Lola Akande of the department of English, UNILAG, among many others.... Learn more
I love threesome porn — Maheeda

17 /December 2017

Whenever the name Maheeda is mentioned, the first thing that comes to mind is controversy, sex and nudity. The post I love threesome porn — Maheeda appeared first on Vanguard... Learn more
Why Kiss Daniel shunned his father’s funeral – G-Worldwide

17 /December 2017

The verbal fiasco between music star, Kiss Daniel, and his erstwhile record label, G-Worldwide, has taken a new twist. There have been lots of accusations and counter-accusations between both parties. However, in a statement made available to DAILY POST during the weekend, G-Worldwide not only dismissed reports that Kiss Daniel only received a paltry sum [&#8230;] Why Kiss Daniel shunned his father’s funeral –... Learn more

